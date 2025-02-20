Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 64,926.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.