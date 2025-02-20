NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NWE opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,591.20. This represents a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5,622.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

