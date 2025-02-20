Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.64. 4,891,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,670,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 15.89%.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

