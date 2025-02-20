OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 157,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

