OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 99931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.
The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
OGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OGE Energy by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.
