ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $103.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE:OKE opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

