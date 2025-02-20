Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

