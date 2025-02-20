Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

PSBD stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $508.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

