Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %
PSBD stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $508.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $17.12.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
