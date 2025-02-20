PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,374.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,104,000 after acquiring an additional 513,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 3,693.8% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

