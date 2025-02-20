Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 497 ($6.25) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 568.58. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 422.60 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.32).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.