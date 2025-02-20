Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $304.74 and last traded at $297.34, with a volume of 215945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.14.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at $203,498,922.72. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,439. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.97.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

