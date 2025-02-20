Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Robert W. Baird

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Penumbra by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

