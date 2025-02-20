Penumbra’s (PEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Penumbra Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,932 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

