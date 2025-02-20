Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

