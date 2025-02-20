Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.28) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 507.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.69. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 475 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.22 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

