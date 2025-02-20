Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $500.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

