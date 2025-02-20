Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,440 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $44.07 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $696.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

