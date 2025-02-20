Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 40,691 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

