Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.