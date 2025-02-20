Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

