Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $17,625,128. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

