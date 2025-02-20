Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $63,222,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.8% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,338,000 after buying an additional 175,684 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,218,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $20,187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3,831.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $238.79 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

