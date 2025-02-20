Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.