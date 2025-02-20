Principal Securities Inc. Buys 2,121 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

