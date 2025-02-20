Principal Securities Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.