Principal Securities Inc. Buys 2,724 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

