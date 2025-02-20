Principal Securities Inc. Buys 3,744 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 430,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 152,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 229,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.