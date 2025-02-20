Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

