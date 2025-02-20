Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Markel Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,081,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,856.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,789.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,669.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

