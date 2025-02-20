Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 348,414 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

