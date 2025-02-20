Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

DDOG opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 252.65, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.