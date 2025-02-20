Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

NYSE HII opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

