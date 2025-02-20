Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

