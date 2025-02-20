Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

