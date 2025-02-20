Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of CASY opened at $426.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.46 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.62 and a 200-day moving average of $396.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
