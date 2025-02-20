Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

