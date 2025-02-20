Principal Securities Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

