Principal Securities Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.33 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

