Principal Securities Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

