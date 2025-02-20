Principal Securities Inc. Has $982,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

