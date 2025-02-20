Principal Securities Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $326.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

