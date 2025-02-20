Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 616,860 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $86,732,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 400,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 331,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

