Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after acquiring an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 301,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 1,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Celestica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. The trade was a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

