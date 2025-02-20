Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,451 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.52%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

