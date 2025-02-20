Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 2,478 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $235.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,241 shares of company stock valued at $75,367,285. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

