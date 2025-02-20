Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 793 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $864.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

