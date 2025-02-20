Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after purchasing an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 357,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

