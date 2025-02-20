Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

