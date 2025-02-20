Principal Securities Inc. Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 503.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

