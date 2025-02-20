Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 3.5 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.