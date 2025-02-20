Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 3.5 %
BATS:FJUN opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
